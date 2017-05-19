ANAHEIM, Calif. — Authorities say a California man who crashed his car into a gate at TV celebrity Kylie Jenner’s house last year walked into a police station and confessed to killing a homeless man.
That led investigators to link him to the death of a second homeless man.
Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said Thursday that Marvin Magallanes was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing deaths of the two men in the Anaheim suburb of Los Angeles last year.
Wyatt says investigators recently determined that a single suspect was responsible for the killings.
Magallanes made his confession May 11.
Wyatt did not know the name of Magallanes’ lawyer and Magallanes is jailed without bail.
Magallanes was jailed 10 days after crashing outside Jenner’s house near Los Angeles last June.