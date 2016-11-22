SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man charged with using teens as young as 15 to smuggle vast amounts of methamphetamine into the U.S. has pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Twenty-two-year-old Roberto Torres Jr. entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in San Diego. He’s facing 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Prosecutors say Torres acknowledged that he and others recruited dozens of youngsters from Imperial Valley high schools and elsewhere to run drugs from Mexico across the border.

Torres used Facebook to coordinate the scheme.

Four other people already pleaded guilty to taking part in the operation.