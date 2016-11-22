SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man charged with using teens as young as 15 to smuggle vast amounts of methamphetamine into the U.S. has pleaded guilty to conspiracy.
Twenty-two-year-old Roberto Torres Jr. entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in San Diego. He’s facing 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.
Prosecutors say Torres acknowledged that he and others recruited dozens of youngsters from Imperial Valley high schools and elsewhere to run drugs from Mexico across the border.
Torres used Facebook to coordinate the scheme.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
Four other people already pleaded guilty to taking part in the operation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.