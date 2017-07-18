SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican votes in the Assembly proved critical to passing an extension of California’s cap and trade program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A handful of Democrats, meanwhile, bucked Gov. Jerry Brown and party leaders to vote against the bill, or skip voting altogether. In the Senate, all Democrats backed the measure alongside one Republican, Sen. Tom Berryhill of Twain Harte.

Here’s a breakdown of Assembly votes:

Republicans in favor:

—Chad Mayes, Yucca Valley

—Catharine Baker, Dublin

—Jordan Cunningham, Templeton

—Heath Flora, Ripon

—Devon Mathis, Visalia

—Marc Steinorth, Rancho Cucamonga

—Rocky Chavez, Oceanside

Democrats against:

—Sharon Quirk-Silva, Fullerton

—Monique Limon, Goleta

—Adam Gray, Merced

Democrats not voting:

—Jacqui Irwin, Thousand Oaks: Excused absence

—Sabrina Cervantes, Corona: Present but did not vote