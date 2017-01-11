SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker is taking steps he hopes will combat fake news.
Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez introduced a bill Wednesday to help high schools teach students to tell real news from fake.
The Los Angeles Democrat said students should learn reasoning skills to assess what they read online. AB155 would commission new curriculum standards that include strategies for identifying false stories.
The problem of false reports masquerading as news emerged as a major issue of the 2016 election. Many such reports were shared widely on social media during the campaign.
Gomez says fake news poses “a direct threat to our democracy.”
