SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the latest state to join a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that California would sign on as a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality.
Becerra said in a statement that the order despite being changed still represents an attack on people based on their religion or national origin.
Democratic attorneys general nationwide are trying to use the court system to thwart the executive branch’s travel order.
Most Read Stories
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- Free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang rejects Seahawks offer to sign with Detroit Lions
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.
It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.