SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California high school is abandoning an annual fundraising auction to buy a senior for a day after classmates said they consider the practice insensitive and “all-around wrong.”
The Sacramento Bee reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2lY0s4w ) that an African-American senior launched a petition to end the practice at John F. Kennedy High School, noting February is Black History Month.
Senior Lamari Johnson says her ancestors fought against slavery and the idea of buying a human is wrong.
The event raised money for the school’s senior ball. It was held Feb. 9.
The fundraiser allowed students to pay for a senior to carry a backpack all day or do other chores.
Principal David Van Natten says he decided last week to end the tradition after hearing concerns from Johnson and others.
