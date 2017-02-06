VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman who shot her son-in-law nearly a dozen times, reloading twice, has been convicted of first-degree murder.
Sixty-five-year-old Cynthia Cdebaca (See-duh-BAH’-kuh) of Fallbrook was convicted Monday. She could face 50 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors say in 2014, Cdebaca shot 53-year-old Geoward Eustaquio 15 times at his home — hitting him 11 times — after he’d made an insulting remark about her clothes.
Authorities say after the shooting, Cdebaca had breakfast at a Denny’s, went gambling at a casino and was finally arrested at her favorite coffee shop.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Trump’s ‘so-called judge’ is a highly regarded GOP appointee WATCH
In confessing to police, Cdebaca claimed the victim had abused her, her daughter and grandchildren.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.