SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown will serve as a special envoy to states at the next United Nations Climate Change Conference, further elevating his international profile on climate change as President Donald Trump backs away.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, incoming president of conference, has named Brown a special adviser for states and regions in advance of the November gathering in Germany. Bainimarama visited Sacramento on Tuesday to join Fiji in a subnational climate change agreement launched by Brown in 2015.

Fellow West Coast Democratic Govs. Kate Brown of Oregon and Jay Inslee of Washington will also attend the U.N. conference. All three states are part of a state compact to uphold the emissions reductions targets in the Paris climate agreement, which Trump plans to withdraw from.