BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California fire department says a little white dog named Jack is recovering after a firefighter rescued him from a burning home and brought him back to life.
In a video posted to the Bakersfield Fire Department’s website that has been widely shared online, firefighter Matt Smith is shown on Wednesday carrying the nearly lifeless shih tzu from a house.
Using a pet oxygen mask donated to the department by a local Girl Scout troop, Smith and his partners slowly bring Jack back to life.
By the end of the video, Jack is sitting up, alert and looking around, though panting heavily.
The department says Jack suffered respiratory tract injuries and burns to his feet. But he was doing well on Friday after receiving extensive oxygen therapy.