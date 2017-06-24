LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for a man arrested on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son, who has been missing for two months, says his client is innocent.
Robert Nardoni said Saturday that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. is adamant that he never harmed his child.
Andressian was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail.
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman wouldn’t say what evidence led to Andressian’s arrest. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.
Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena, California, on April 22. Sheriff’s officials say the father took prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.