CLAREMONT, Calif. (AP) — The president of a California college is condemning hate speech after some Latino students sent a spray-painted message to white students wearing hoop earrings, accusing them of appropriating their cultural style.

A wall on the side of a dormitory at Pitzer College in Southern California devoted to unmoderated free speech through art was recently painted by a group of Latino students who wrote the message, “White Girl, Take OFF Your Hoops.”

College president Melvin L. Oliver responded to the message in an email to students, saying speech that “resorts to hate, violence and threats” won’t be tolerated.

Oliver says productive discourse and opposing views that “broaden our perspectives as global citizens” are encouraged.

Student Alegria Martinez says she and other women of color created the art because they’re tired of white women appropriating their style, including wearing hoop earrings.