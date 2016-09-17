CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — A Calgary police officer was severely injured after being stabbed following a chase into a shopping mall.

Acting Chief Trevor Daroux said Saturday that an officer responded to a fight on a transit LRT line and then later chased a suspect into the mall.

Daroux says the officer used a Taser on the suspect who pulled out a knife. The officer then shot the suspect.

He says both the officer and the suspect are hospitalized in stable condition.