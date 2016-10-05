NEW YORK (AP) — As Kim Kardashian West remains in seclusion and off social media after her Paris ordeal, Caitlyn Jenner became the first family member to post about the armed robbery, sending well wishes to her stepdaughter and a warning for all on Instagram.

Jenner declared Tuesday afternoon, below a black-and-white photo of Kardashian West: “Love my girl!”

She added, “After hearing the full story, I’m so thankful she’s okay. It’s a reminder for us all to be careful in the uncertainty of this world.”

Jenner has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram, including more than 200,000 who left comments below the picture of Kardashian West, posing in a loose cardigan sweater, dark high-neck top and a lace-up waist trainer.