NEW YORK (AP) — As Kim Kardashian West remains in seclusion and off social media after her Paris ordeal, Caitlyn Jenner became the first family member to post about the armed robbery, sending well wishes to her stepdaughter and a warning for all on Instagram.
Jenner declared Tuesday afternoon, below a black-and-white photo of Kardashian West: “Love my girl!”
She added, “After hearing the full story, I’m so thankful she’s okay. It’s a reminder for us all to be careful in the uncertainty of this world.”
Jenner has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram, including more than 200,000 who left comments below the picture of Kardashian West, posing in a loose cardigan sweater, dark high-neck top and a lace-up waist trainer.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
- Justin Britt's progress is one reason Seahawks' Pete Carroll is bullish on offensive line's future
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.