LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some of Caesars Entertainment’s properties in Las Vegas are joining the growing list of hotel-casinos on the Strip that have stopped offering free parking.
Caesars Palace will begin charging customers on Monday. Patrons of the Linq Hotel began paying to self-park last week, while Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s will begin charging customers Thursday.
The per-day fees at Caesars Palace range from $7 to $10 for self-parking and $13 to $18 for valet parking.
Nevadans are exempt from self-parking fees at the company’s properties. To get the benefit, drivers will have to scan their driver’s license at the gate.
Self-parking and valet options will remain free for some members of the company’s loyalty club.
Hotel-casinos on the Strip started imposing parking fees last year, ending the long-held entitlement in Vegas.
