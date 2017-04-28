BOSTON (AP) — A cable news station has apologized for accompanying a story on police stops of minorities with a graphic that included the term “colored people.”
New England Cable News used the graphic Wednesday with a story based on a review by The Associated Press of the rate at which minorities in Boston are subjected to police stops.
The NBC-owned outlet apologized after viewers complained. NECN on Friday said the language accidentally appeared in the graphic but called it “highly inappropriate” and said the station regrets the error.
NECN said the graphic was taken off the air and corrected as soon as producers became aware of it.
The Associated Press review found 71 percent of police-civilian encounters from 2015 through early 2016 involved persons of color, while whites comprised about 22 percent.
