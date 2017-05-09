PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good Samaritans banded together to lift an SUV off a 9-year-old girl after a crash in Philadelphia.
The girl and her 10-year-old sister were struck Sunday night while crossing a street.
Surveillance video shows people gathering almost immediately around the SUV and moving the rear end to free the girl, who was pinned beneath the back left tire.
The girl was hospitalized in critical condition. Her aunt says she was in a lot of pain but was brave and didn’t cry.
Her sister was reported in stable condition.
Police are still investigating.
