WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo will be saying bye-bye to panda cub Bao Bao.

The zoo said Thursday that Bao Bao will move to China within the first few months of 2017.

Part of the zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association is that all cubs born at the zoo move to China by the time they turn 4 years old. Bao Bao will turn 4 on Aug. 23, 2017.

Bao Bao is the first surviving cub born at the zoo since 2005.