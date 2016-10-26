TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida has decided to close a river rapids ride after four people were killed on a similar water ride at an amusement park in Australia.

News outlets report Busch Gardens officials say the Congo River Rapids ride was shut down Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” while they work to understand what happened in Australia.

Officials there say two men and two women died while on the Thunder River Rapids ride after it malfunctioned at Dreamworld, a popular theme park on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

The Thunder River Rapids ride, which Busch Gardens officials say is similar to the Congo River Rapids ride, whisks riders in circular rafts along a fast-moving, man-made river, with a conveyor belt helping move the rafts through the water.