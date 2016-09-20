PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A school bus driver in Philadelphia dropped a 6-year-old first-grader off at the wrong stop, about 9 miles from her home.
Maniyah Hickman tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2crh1R6 ) she was scared when she saw it wasn’t her stop and couldn’t get back on the bus before it left.
She waved her arms to get help when she says “a nice man” came to her aid. Chris Gray gave the girl his cellphone so she could call her grandmother. He bought her chips and a drink, and stayed with her until family arrived.
The driver in last Wednesday’s mix-up was a substitute for a company that transports private school students for the city. The company says the driver confused Maniyah with another child.
Officials say the driver no longer works for the district.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
