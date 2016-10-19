TRAVER, Calif. (AP) — A bus ran off the highway in Central California and crashed into a fence Wednesday, injuring 15 people who suffered what were described as minor injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

The driver was among those hurt, said Officer Justin Montooth of the California Highway Patrol.

There were about 28 passengers on the Greyhound bus travelling from Fresno to Bakersfield.

The bus ran off the right shoulder of the road and hit the fence, Montooth said.

The crash happened in the small Tulare County town of Traver, about 30 miles from Fresno.

Officials initially reported that no one suffered visible injuries, but passengers who complained of minor pain were then taken to hospitals as a precaution, Montooth said.

Authorities had not determined the accident’s cause, which was under investigation.

___

This story corrects that the bus was on a regular route and was not chartered.