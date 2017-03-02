BEIJING (AP) — A collision between a bus and a cement truck in southwest China has killed 10 people and injured another 38, local authorities said Friday.

The bus carrying 47 people collided with a cement truck late Thursday night near a tunnel in Lincang city in Yunnan province, according to a statement from Lincang government’s press office.

The truck with two people on board left the road and the bus ended up at the side of the road.

Nine people died at the scene, one person died after receiving medical treatment, and 38 others were injured, the statement said, adding that the cause was under investigation.

Road accidents in China are common and often caused by poor driving, inadequate maintenance or overloading.