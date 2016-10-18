KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The president of Burundi has signed legislation to make Burundi the first country to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.
The presidency said on Twitter on Tuesday that President Pierre Nkurunziza approved the law after it won lawmakers’ support last week.
Burundi’s decision to quit the ICC follows a bitter dispute with the international community over the human rights situation in the East African country. More than a year of deadly violence has followed Nkurunziza’s controversial decision to pursue a third term.
The Hague-based court prosecutes cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Some African countries have said it unfairly targets the continent.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking for last play to be reviewed by the NFL: 'We won't send that play in'
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
Observers say a withdrawal from the ICC takes effect a year after the day the U.N. secretary-general is formally notified of a country’s intention.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.