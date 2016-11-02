HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina Republican Party office that was burned when authorities say a flammable device was thrown through a window has re-opened in a new location just days before Election Day.
Party leaders held an open house Wednesday at the Orange County GOP office in Hillsborough. It’s a few hundred yards away from the location that investigators say was firebombed a couple of weekends ago.
No one was hurt and no arrests have been made. Leaders in both major political parties condemned the attack as a threat to democracy.
The state GOP also announced that it would match Gov. Pat McCrory’s $5,000 state reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the firebombing.
