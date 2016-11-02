HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Republican Party office building that burned when authorities say a flammable device was thrown through a window is re-opening in a new location.

Republican Party leaders planned an open house Wednesday morning at the Orange County GOP office in Hillsborough. The location is a few hundred yards away from the location that investigators say was firebombed a couple of weeks ago.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Leaders in both major political parties condemned the attack as a threat to democracy.

The state GOP says Wednesday’s event is designed to thank the local community for their assistance in the rebuilding. Party volunteers at the event also will receive sample ballots and canvassing instructions.