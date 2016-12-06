DENVER (AP) — A congresswoman says an investigation into falsified data at a federal laboratory in Colorado also uncovered alleged workplace harassment.
Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan disclosed the allegations Tuesday during a congressional hearing on a U.S. Geological Survey laboratory in suburban Denver.
It’s the latest report of trouble in the federal workplace. Investigators and employees have also alleged sexual harassment and bullying in the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service.
Dingell says investigators found that male and female employees at the Colorado lab were subjected to bullying and offensive language and behavior.
USGS spokeswoman Anne-Berry Wade says two employees implicated in the falsified data were also believed to be contributing to workplace problems.
Wade says both have left the agency. She declined identify them or say if they were fired.
