PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bull on the loose stopped traffic on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia during a brief taste of freedom before meeting its demise, but not as planned.
The bull made a break for it early Tuesday afternoon as it was being unloaded at a slaughterhouse.
It wandered onto two highways and through parts of a couple of neighborhoods before getting off a ramp and being confronted by a state game officer with a 12-gauge shotgun.
Wildlife Conservation Officer Jerry Czech told The Philadelphia Inquirer he fired three shots to bring down the 2,000-pound bull after it hid in some bushes.
Czech told the newspaper the animal posed a threat to traffic and humans. He says it didn’t make sense to capture him alive because he was headed to the slaughterhouse anyway.
