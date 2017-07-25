MUMBAI, India (AP) — A fire official says 11 people have been rescued and more are feared trapped after a five-story building collapsed in Mumbai.
Fire official D. Manjrekar says the rescue operation was continuing Tuesday as nearly two dozen people are feared trapped. The injured were rushed to the hospital.
The cause of the collapse on Tuesday is not yet known. The building is in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.
Building collapses are common in India, where high demand and lax regulations have encouraged some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors.
In 2013, a building being constructed illegally in Mumbai caved in, killing 74 people in the country’s worst building collapse in decades.