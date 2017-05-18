COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A five-story building under construction in Sri Lanka’s capital collapsed Thursday, injuring at least 19 people, police said.
Those injured building in collapse in Colombo have been sent to hospitals, police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said. Police and firefighters were searching for anyone who might be trapped inside the building, although it was not immediately known if there were any.
The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.
Sarath Wimalawardena, an eye-witness who works at a nearby construction site, said the building collapsed with loud sound that was followed by an enormous cloud of dust. He said people in the area helped evacuate the injured before police and firefighters arrived.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- No more holding that phone while driving under new law in Washington state