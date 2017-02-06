YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar police say a Buddhist monk has been arrested after authorities found more than 4 million methamphetamine pills in his car and in his monastery.

Police officer Maung Maung Yin said the monk was stopped Sunday as he drove in northern Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh. Authorities had been tipped off that the monk was carrying an illegal haul.

Yin said an anti-drug task task force found 400,000 pills in the monk’s car. A subsequent search of his monastery turned up 4.2 million pills along with a grenade and ammunition.

Police were still questioning him Tuesday.