HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — Actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have donated the Liberty Theatre in downtown Hailey to a local theater company.
The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2ir425O ) that the formalized gift gives the Company of Fools a secure, permanent space where the theatrical company has performed since 1996.
The couple, who are now divorced, bought the historic movie house in 1995 with the idea of transforming it into a live-performance space. The next year, they encouraged friends Rusty Wilson and Denise Simone to relocate their theater company to Idaho to perform on the Liberty’s thrust stage.
In 2013, Company of Fools merged with the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, creating the largest arts organization in Idaho.
Most Read Stories
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
- Sure, Alabama is better, but Huskies still could have won | Matt Calkins
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
Moore and Willis are longtime supporters of the Wood River Valley.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.