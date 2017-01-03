RUMSON, N.J. (AP) — “The Boss” is questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump is ready to take office.

During an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast released Monday, Bruce Springsteen said he questions whether Trump “is simply competent enough to do this particular job.”

Springsteen is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail. Springsteen says he understands how Trump got elected. He says the Republican played working class fears over a changing economy, increasing diversity and the Islamic State group.

He tells Maron that he has “felt disgust” over elections before, “but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now.”

Springsteen says he plans to do his best to play a “very, very small part” in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals.