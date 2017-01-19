WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama’s farewell gift to some of his longtime staffers was a private concert from “The Boss.”
A senior White House official says Bruce Springsteen performed a roughly two-hour acoustic concert Jan. 12 for members of Obama’s staff, mostly people who had served for all eight years of his presidency. There were no cameras present for the event.
The official wasn’t authorized to discuss a private event and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
Obama presented Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in November.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
Springsteen appeared on the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the fall.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.