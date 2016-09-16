PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University is offering students a way to train to become officers in the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force for the first time since the Vietnam War.
Brown and other Ivy League schools closed on-campus Reserve Officer Training Corps programs amid protests against the war.
Most opposition to the programs dissolved by 2011 with repeal of the policy that banned gays from serving openly in the military.
Brown formally relaunched its participation in the Navy and Air Force ROTC on Friday, but the school won’t host units on campus. Students will instead go to schools in Worcester, Massachusetts, with regional units.
Brown has continued allowing students to go to a nearby Army program.
Dartmouth College in New Hampshire is the remaining Ivy League school without Navy and Air Force programs.
