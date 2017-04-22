PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University says it has signed a memorandum with the Defense Department so it can talk to service members at military bases about attending the university.

The Ivy League university in Providence, Rhode Island, says one of its admissions officers visited Norfolk, Virginia, but couldn’t go to the Navy base because Brown wasn’t certified to reach out to potential students at military facilities.

Brown says it has now signed the department’s “Voluntary Education Partnership Memorandum of Understanding” so it can do that outreach. Many other institutions have signed it.

Karen McNeil is Brown’s program director for student veterans and commissioning programs. She says the memorandum is important because reaching student veterans has been a significant challenge.

She says she wants them to know schools like Brown are an option.