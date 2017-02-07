TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — Two western New York brothers in their 60s have died after their snowmobiles went through thin ice on an Adirondack lake.
State police say the bodies of 67-year-old Stephen Sattler and 64-year-old Edward Sattler were found around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Raquette Pond section of Tupper Lake in the village of Tupper Lake.
Police and forest rangers started searching for them after a family member reported them missing Sunday evening. The brothers lived in Blasdell, just outside Buffalo, and had been staying at a family camp in Piercefield for a snowmobiling weekend.
Tupper Lake Mayor Paul Maroun tells the Plattsburgh Press-Republican (http://bit.ly/2lhnn7k ) three other men went through the ice of the Raquette River on their snowmobiles Saturday and were saved by a fellow rider.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
They were heading for the weekend’s ice fishing derby.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.