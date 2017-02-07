TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — Two western New York brothers in their 60s have died after their snowmobiles went through thin ice on an Adirondack lake.

State police say the bodies of 67-year-old Stephen Sattler and 64-year-old Edward Sattler were found around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Raquette Pond section of Tupper Lake in the village of Tupper Lake.

Police and forest rangers started searching for them after a family member reported them missing Sunday evening. The brothers lived in Blasdell, just outside Buffalo, and had been staying at a family camp in Piercefield for a snowmobiling weekend.

Tupper Lake Mayor Paul Maroun tells the Plattsburgh Press-Republican (http://bit.ly/2lhnn7k ) three other men went through the ice of the Raquette River on their snowmobiles Saturday and were saved by a fellow rider.

They were heading for the weekend’s ice fishing derby.