PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of wounded Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg says he was able to speak with them for the first time since he was shot Christmas night.

His brother Jeff Cederberg wrote late Wednesday on an online donation page that Nic was emotional and thanked doctors and nurses for saving his life. He wrote that his brother’s condition is improving by the hour, and “most of the major repair work has been addressed.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Cederberg was shot several times by homicide suspect James Tylka following a car chase. Tylka was then killed by police.

Officers pursued Tylka after finding his estranged wife dead outside his suburban Portland home.