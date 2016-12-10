LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, who represented North Carolina, has been hospitalized after falling seriously ill.

Hagan’s brother tells The Lakeland Ledger in Florida (http://bit.ly/2hghIjE ) that Hagan was rushed to a Washington, D.C. hospital on Thursday and was being treated in an intensive care unit.

Joe Ruthven says his sister didn’t have a heart attack and isn’t in a coma. He wouldn’t give any further details about her condition.

The 63-year-old Hagan and her brother live in Lakeland, which is midway between Orlando and Tampa. Their father was a former mayor.

Hagan, a Democrat, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008 and served one term before she was defeated in 2014 by Republican Thom Tillis.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com