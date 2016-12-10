LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, who represented North Carolina, has been hospitalized after falling seriously ill.
Hagan’s brother tells The Lakeland Ledger in Florida (http://bit.ly/2hghIjE ) Hagan was rushed to a Washington, D.C., hospital Thursday and was being treated in an intensive care unit.
Joe Ruthven says Hagan didn’t have a heart attack and isn’t in a coma. He wouldn’t give any further details.
The 63-year-old Hagan and her brother live in Lakeland, between Orlando and Tampa.
Hagan, a Democrat, was elected in 2008 and served one term before she was defeated by Republican Thom Tillis.
The Hagan family said in a statement released to The Associated Press by a spokeswoman that “Kay is receiving the best possible medical care.” It didn’t give further details and asked for privacy.
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com
