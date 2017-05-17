WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The brother of one of eight victims of an unsolved southern Ohio massacre has appeared in court for a hearing on evidence-tampering and vandalism charges over allegations he destroyed a GPS tracking device.

Forty-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, appeared in Pike County Court on the felony charges Wednesday. A judge set an $80,000 bond. Court records don’t indicate if Manley has an attorney.

Investigators trying to solve the slayings placed the tracking device on Manley’s truck last month.

Manley was jailed after turning himself in on Tuesday.

Manley’s sister, Dana Rhoden, was among the eight members of the Rhoden family killed in April 2016. They were found shot at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Columbus.

No arrests have been made in the slayings.