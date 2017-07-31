GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The brother of an elementary school teacher fatally shot by upstate New York police says his sibling suffered from depression and likely was suicidal when he charged at officers with a knife.
State police say 32-year-old Brian Skinner was killed and Glenville Police Officer Benjamin Ferretti was wounded by friendly fire during Friday night’s confrontation.
Patrick Skinner, who also is a state police investigator in Binghamton, told the Times Union of Albany (http://bit.ly/2veYaT6) his brother likely wanted to end his life.
Authorities say Glenville police responded to a domestic dispute call about a man with a gun. Troopers say Brian Skinner came out of the house and rushed at officers, who opened fire. Police say no one else was inside the home.
Ferretti is in stable condition at a hospital.
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com