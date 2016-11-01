BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A brother of three American citizens slain after fighting in Serbia in 1999 has accused the Balkan country’s leaders of refusing to bring the killers to justice despite repeated pledges to do so.
The Bytyqi brothers, Ylli, Mehmet and Agron, left their Brooklyn, New York pizza business to fight with ethnic Albanian rebels against Serbia’s rule in Kosovo. They were arrested at the end of the clashes when they strayed into central Serbia. Their bodies were discovered in a mass grave in 2001.
Their brother Fatos Bytyqi told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly promised American officials that Serbia would solve the case.
Bytiqi says Vucic called for patience. “I say patience for 17 years? This case is not from yesterday.”
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Bellevue now Washington’s biggest majority-minority city
- Seahawks GM John Schneider must fix offensive line before NFL trade deadline | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.