NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Brooklyn man was fatally shot during a skirmish with two police officers in a housing project hallway.
New York housing police Chief James Secreto says one male and one female officer encountered the man around 1 p.m. Saturday on the ninth floor of the Van Dyke Houses in the Brownsville neighborhood. The New York Police Department’s Housing Bureau officers were responding to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person.
When they asked for his ID, a scuffle ensued, and Secreto says the man grabbed one officer’s collapsible, metal baton and struck both officers in the head. The chief says the officers then fired.
One officer suffered a gash, the other contusions. They were hospitalized in stable condition.
Authorities did not immediately release the names of those involved.
