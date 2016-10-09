NEW YORK (AP) — In Central Park, none of the 23 sculptures or busts honoring illustrious people is a woman.

Some Girl Scouts are now trying to change that. They’re among activists raising money for a monument to two women who revolutionized the country: suffragettes Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony.

It’ll cost about $500,000 in private donations to erect the bronze at the West 77th Street entrance to the park. About as much is needed to cover landscaping and an educational program. More than $150,000 has been raised so far.

Supporters hope the park’s first female monument will stand proud amid the greenery in time for the 2020 centennial of American women’s right to vote.

Nearby are statues of John Quincy Adams, Daniel Webster and even a famed foreigner, Giuseppe Mazzini, who helped create the modern Italian state.