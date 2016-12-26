The tweets, which appear to have since been deleted, included “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016,” according to USA Today. The issue has been fixed, Sony Music said in a statement Monday.

Sony Music Entertainment apologized to Britney Spears and her fans after its Twitter account was hacked and falsely reported the pop star’s death, just over two years after a major cyber-attack crippled its parent company’s film division.

The tweets, which appear to have since been deleted, included “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016,” according to USA Today. The issue has been fixed, Sony Music said in a statement Monday.

“Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion,” the company said in the statement. “This has been rectified.”

The erroneous tweets follow a cyber-attack that forced Sony Pictures Entertainment to take its entire computer network offline two years ago. U.S. officials have blamed that incident, revealed in November 2014, on North Korean hackers angered over the Seth Rogen spy-caper comedy “The Interview,” a movie that depicted the assassination of Kim Jong Un. Amy Pascal, the Sony Corp. studio’s co-chairman at the time, left the position months later after e-mails containing jokes about President Barack Obama were made public by hackers.