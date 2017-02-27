NEW YORK (AP) — A British songwriter and guitarist is claiming that rock band U2 and lead singer Bono stole one of his songs for their 1991 album “Achtung Baby.”
In a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, Paul Rose says U2 lifted elements of his song “Nae Slappin” for their song “The Fly” while they were looking for new inspiration.
The lawsuit says U2 heard his song after signing on with Island Records in 1989, the same year Rose provided a demo tape to recording studio executives.
Rose is seeking songwriting credit for “The Fly” and $5 million in damages and lawyer’s fees.
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Snow returns for afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
The New York Post reports representatives for U2 and Island Records did not immediately return requests for comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.