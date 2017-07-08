BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — British soccer star Romelu Lukaku is in trouble for raucous partying in Beverly Hills.

Police said Saturday that Lukaku was arrested after officers warned him five times to turn down party music.

The 24-year-old plays for Everton in the Premier League, but Manchester United is reportedly trying to sign him to a $97 million (75 million pounds) deal.

It’s not clear why Lukaku was in the Los Angeles area. Manchester United plays the LA Galaxy in a friendly match next weekend.

Sgt. Jay Kim says Lukaku was not handcuffed or booked July 2 for the misdemeanor of excessive noise.

The striker had 25 goals last season and was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League.

Lukaku is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 2.