LONDON (AP) — Britain’s prime minister has announced plans to protect British troops from dubious legal claims made during conflicts.
Theresa May said Tuesday the government is taking steps to end an “industry of vexatious claims” like those made against veterans of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan who have been accused of abusing combatants and prisoners.
The government plans to take advantage of its right to suspend aspects of the European Convention on Human Rights during wartime. May said this would reduce costs to taxpayers since the Ministry of Defense has spent more than 100 million pounds dealing with Iraq-related inquiries since 2004.
She has in the past been critical of European human rights provisions.
May says U.K. forces will have to adhere to international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
