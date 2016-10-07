BERLIN (AP) — The British Museum is serving Germans a view from London of centuries of their own history.

The show presented Friday at Berlin’s Martin-Gropius-Bau museum, “The British View: Germany — Memories of a Nation,” is based on an exhibition that opened in London two years ago.

Some 200 exhibits — among them a huge 16th-century print commissioned from Albrecht Duerer’s workshop by the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I; a replica of the entrance gate to the Nazis’ Buchenwald concentration camp; elaborate 17th-century drinking vessels; and a pro-reunification placard from 1989 — illustrate Germany’s complex political and cultural history.

The exhibition was originally designed to show Britons more about a neighbor that didn’t unify as a nation until the late 19th century and about whose history before the 20th century they generally know little.

