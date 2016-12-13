LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 20-year-old British man diagnosed with mental illness was sentenced to about four more months in a U.S. prison for trying to grab a police officer’s gun in a plot to kill presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally last June in Las Vegas.
Michael Steven Sandford was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison, but has already spent about six months behind bars and is expected to receive about two months credit for good behavior in prison.
U.S. District Judge James Mahan blamed the attempt in a crowded Las Vegas strip casino ballroom on Sandford’s mental illness.
Sandord will be deported after his release.
Most Read Stories
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within a week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Sounders MLS Cup victory rally in Seattle: March time, route
- Boeing cutting output of 777 cash cow, dealing a blow to jobs and revenue
- Skier dies after fall into tree well near Snoqualmie Pass
- Two Seattle oyster bars named among the nation's best
A prosecutor says he could be free by mid-April.
Sandford’s mother, father, grandmother and 4-year-old sister were present in the courtroom.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.