YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says he’s “positive and optimistic” that the policies of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump would work in Britain’s favor.
Johnson, who is visiting Myanmar, said Saturday he was “very optimistic” a trade deal could be done quickly with the new president, once Britain had left the European Union.
In his inaugural speech, Trump declared he would put “America first” in all his decisions. But Johnson said that whatever deal was done with the U.S. “it’s got to work for the UK as well.”
He says: “I think that the new president has made it very clear that he wants to put Britain at the front of the line for a new trade deal and obviously that’s extremely exciting and important.”
Most Read Stories
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW WATCH
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
- The Fremont Troll was outfitted with a pussyhat ahead of Saturday's Womxn's March
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.